0
Menu
Sports

Injured Ansgar Knauff ruled out of Frankfurt’s friendly against Torino

Ansgar Knauff1 610x400 Ansgar Knauff

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

German forward of Ghanaian descent, Ansgar Knauff has been ruled of out Eintracht Frankfurt’s pre-season friendly match against Torino.

Although the player was present at the Eintracht training camp in Windischgarsten on Thursday, he could not take part in the training sessions.

From the checks made, the talented attacker is suffering from a pelvic injury.

While there are positive signs, Ansgar Knauff still feels discomfort in his pelvic and has been advised to wait for a while to recover before he can join his teammates in training.

Due to his injury, he is expected to miss the friendly match between Frankfurt and Torino on Friday, July 15.

The club is optimistic he will recover in time to train with the team to prepare for the huge Super Cup game against Real Madrid next season.

That game is scheduled to be played on August 10 in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
Related Articles: