0
Menu
Sports

Injured Arsenal star Thomas Partey could miss the start of pre-season

Thomas Partey 1 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey may miss the start of Arsenal's pre-season if he suffers another setback in his injury recovery, according to an injury expert.

The 28-year-old has not played since suffering a thigh injury in last month's 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace on April 4.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta last weekend said that Partey is unlikely to return this season.

Dinnery believes the coach is correct in being cautious because a major setback could jeopardize Partey's preseason plans.

Ghana are also keeping an eye on Partey's injury situation as Black Stars return to action in early June with 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“It’s always good to have targets and goals,” Dinnery said.

“They will hope they don’t need him to get them over the line with Champions League qualification. It’s about managing the situation well.

“If you rush him back, that could follow through to pre-season and then ultimately next season. It’s all about risk and reward," he added.

“Given that he has suffered this type of injury before, this is a significant setback. We are looking at several weeks on the sidelines.

“If he was to suffer a recurrence of the injury, that would extend the timeline.

“Given that it is a World Cup year which has pushed pre-season forward, he could conceivably miss pre-season if he’s rushed back and suffers a setback,” he ended.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
Related Articles: