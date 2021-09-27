Injured Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori excluded from Zimbabwe doubleheader

Shotstopper Richard Ofori is injured

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori will not be in goal for the Black Stars when they play Zimbabwe twice next month.

The shot-stopper is injured and is out of the FIFA World Cup qualifying doubleheader scheduled for the first week of October.



Ofori sustained the injury in Ghana's last match against South Africa which Bafana Bafana won 1-0 in Johannesburg on September 6.



He has since then not been in action for South African giants Orlando Pirates, and Black Stars coach did not include him in his squad.

In his absence, Rajevac has invited goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott who plays in the English fourth-tier for Swindon Town.



Ghana have a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.