Injured Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng to miss Bordeaux’s clash against Nice

Enock Kwateng

Ghanaian international, Enock Kwateng will not be in the Girondins de Bordeaux squad this weekend when the team takes on Nice in the French Ligue 1.

The full-back has been a key player for his team in the ongoing 2021/22 French Ligue 1 season.



Last weekend, he was in top form and scored for his team when the side suffered a shock 5-3 defeat to FC Nantes.



In the training of Girondins de Bordeaux in the last few days, Enock Kwateng picked an injury and had to be examined.



Today, his club has confirmed that he has suffered a hamstring injury. As a result, the defender has been ruled out of the upcoming encounter against Nice.



It is a blow for his team as they push to finish the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 season stronger.

Girondins de Bordeaux is however hopeful of Enock Kwarteng’s return to the squad next weekend.



