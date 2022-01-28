Injured Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo ruled out of action for at least four weeks

Manfred Osei Kwadwo

Germany-born Ghanaian midfielder, Manfred Osei Kwadwo will spend at least four more weeks on the sidelines due to his latest injury setback, footballghana can report.

The 26-year-old after signing for SC Preußen Münster last summer had high hopes of taking a giant step in his career this season.



However, prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign, he picked up an injury in a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund II and had to miss the first round of the season.



Early this month, he finally left the treatment room and joined his teammates on the turf to train in preparation for the second round of the campaign.



Unfortunately, he felt a discomfort during one of the training sessions and had to be withdrawn.

After checks by the medical team of SC Preußen Münster, it has now been confirmed that Manfred Osei Kwadwo has suffered a lateral ligament injury.



As a result, he cannot play football for the next four weeks. If things do not go as planned, his return to full fitness could be delayed to late March.







