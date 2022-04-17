Injured Majeed Ashimeru missing from Anderlecht training ahead of Cup final

Majeed Ashimeru in action for his club

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru is yet to be involved in full squad training as his RSC Anderlecht outfit prepares for the final of the Belgian Cup on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The Black Stars midfielder sustained an injury prior to the last international break. As a result of that setback, he was not part of the Ghana squad that overcome Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Although there were reports of signs of a recovery from his toe injury, things have not gone according to plan.



Majeed Ashimeru as gathered from sources is one of three first-team players of RSC Anderlecht who are not taking part in the training.



The other two players include Yari Verschaeren and Sergio Gomez.

While the three players remain doubtful ahead of the Cup final, a final decision will only be taken on their inclusion in the matchday squad for the final on Sunday.



The Belgian Cup final will be played between RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1pm on Monday.



