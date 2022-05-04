Injuries are affecting my team - Aduana Stars coach reveals

The team has not won any of the games played so far

Aduana Stars head coach, Ben Zola, says his team is struggling to win games due to injuries affecting his squad.

The Ogya lads have not won a game in their last seven games in the Ghana Premier League.



The team drew 1-1 against Medeama in their last game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday.



Speaking in an interview with Happy FM, Ben Zola disclosed that injuries have hampered the team’s performance.



“Injuries have been our problem recently. I have five of my starters injured and with the season getting to its end fatigue has also set in”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya.

“So bringing on players who are not playing regularly is not easy. In the last 7 games, we have not won we have played three draws. The most painful one is we drawing at home against AshantiGold, Legon Cities and Medeama”.



“So it’s a headache we are drawing at home if we are able to pick points away. Lately, our finishing is not good. We are going to work on it so we can score more goals. Things will change. I am the man to turn the fortunes around”, he added.



Aduana Stars play league leaders Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their next game.