Injuries have destroyed my plans this season – Hearts of Oak forward Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Kwadwo Obeng Junior Hearts Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak forward Kwadwo Obeng Junior has disclosed recurring injuries has affected his plans in the ongoing campaign.

The 22-year-old who had a descent campaign last season is yet to live up to expectation this season for the Phobians due to injuries.

His goal contribution in the 2021/22 season has not been the best as compared to the previous season.

However, according to the enterprising forward, his inability to execute his plans this season is due to injury setbacks.

“Sometimes injury spoiled our plans but I’m not giving up (Nyame tease)” he said.

Hearts of Oak sits 4th on the league table after 28 matches with 44 points and will hope to finish the campaign on a good note.

They will take on Dreams FC in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup on Saturday.

