Inkoom makes first statement after first game for Hearts of Oak

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana international defender, Samuel Inkoom, has expressed his delight after making his debut for Accra Hearts of Oak in their game against Asante Kotoko on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League.

The 32-year-old was introduced in the 63rd minute to replace midfielder Gladson Awako in the game by coach Samuel Boadu.

Reacting to his first game for Hearts of Oak, Inkoom expressed that though the results didn’t go in their favour, he was excited to have played his first game for Hearts of Oak.

"I’m elated to join Accra Hearts of Oak. The journey began last Sunday when I made my debut in Kumasi and it was a great feeling. The results weren’t what we were expecting but we live to fight another day. Let’s all help to make the GPL a better one. Phobia!" he tweeted in a post.



The Porcupine Warriors defeated the Phobians by 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium courtesy of a goal scored by Franck Etouga Mbella.

Inkoom joined the Phobians after penning a one-year deal with the club.

Inkoom left Ghana in 2009 after helping Asante Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title.

The right-back played for 11 clubs, including Swiss heavyweights Basel and FC Dnipro of Ukraine before his return to Ghana.

