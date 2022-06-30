0
Menu
Sports

Inkoom unmoved by match-fixing allegation against Hearts

Samuel Inkoom 3456789 Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has said he is not bothered about match-fixing claims in the Ghana premier league as alleged by Mr. Albert Commey.

Mr Commey alleged four games in the Ghana Premier League were fixed on the final day of the 2021/22 season, including Hearts of Oak’s 1-4 loss to Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Class Sports, the former Black Stars right-back said staying professional on the pitch has always been his goal.

“In my opinion, this is not something new and I don’t feel bad about it because, at the end of the day, I do not know what he is talking about. As a player, I am always on the pitch to do everything I have to do to help my club [Hearts of Oak], so, I am not paying much attention to what is going on currently,” he stated.

“I have an image to protect, which is very important to me and I would not get myself into such dealings,” the former FC Basel player added.

Inkoom, who is also a former Kotoko right-back returned to the Ghana premier league mid-way through the 2021/22 season.

He ended his debut season with 12 appearances, two goals, and two assists for Hearts of Oak and also won the MTN FA Cup title under gaffer Samuel Boadu.

Hearts of Oak also finished 6th in the just-ended premier league season and are set to represent Ghana at the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup with the preliminary stages kicking off in September.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo
Kweku Baako reveals what will make him return to the streets
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie