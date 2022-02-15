Inkoom was a better full back than Baba Rahman - Dan Kwaku Yeboah argues

Former Black Stars, Samuel Inkoom

Former Normalization Committee spokesperson, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has argued that former Black Stars right back Samuel Inkoom was a better full back than Baba Rahman.



The Head of Sports for Despite Media Group asserted that Inkoom has still got the skill and will do a better job for the Black Stars if invited.



Answering a question by a colleague on if Inkoom still has what it takes to play for the Black Stars, the veteran broadcaster said “he can play (for Kotoko). Even Baba Rahman plays for Black Stars, Inkoom in his peak than Baba Rahman in his peak. He and Harrison Afful can play better that what Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom are doing at the Black Stars."

Samuel Inkoom,32, has been part of Ghana's recent successes in football, playing in almost all levels of the National team.



At the U-20 level, he won the Africa Youth Championship and the FIFA World Cup all in 2009.



He made his Black Stars debut in 2008 in a World Cup qualifier against Tunisia and went on to play in the 2010 World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter finals.



Inkoom was part of Ghana's squad for the 2015 AFCON and thus have a silver medal after Black Stars lost the final to Ivory Coast on penalties. He was capped 44 times for Ghana.



He had a career path that started from Hasaacas FC to Kotoko before leaving the shores of Ghana to join Basel in 2009.

The full back last played for third tier side FC Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia, where he spent the 2021/2022 season.



Whereas Baba Rahman,27, is currently on loan at Reading from Chelsea. The left back has played three consecutive AFCON since making his debut in 2014.



Baba established himself as the first choice for the position during his debut AFCON in 2015, where he played every minute and assisted one goal.



He also scored a penalty during the shootouts against Ivory Coast.



At Youth level, Baba Rahman played for the Black Satellites in 2010.