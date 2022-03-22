1
Innocent Bonke replaces injured Wilfred Ndidi for Ghana clash

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Nigeria have replaced injured Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke ahead of their 2022 World Cup play off against Ghana.

The Leicester City midfielder got injured on Thursday night when his side faced Stade Rennes in their Europa Conference League game.

Ndidi tried to tackle Gaetan Laborde for the ball but he injured himself in the process and was substituted immediately for James Maddison in the 60th minute.

Leicester City lost 2-1 but Wesley Fofana's goal made the difference as they sailed through 3-2 on aggregate to move to the next stage.

After tests by the Leicester City medical team, the midfielder has sustained medial ligament in his knee ruling him out of the World Cup play offs double header.

In his absence, Bonke, who has made seven league appearances for Lorient in the French Ligue 1 has replaced him in the squad for the game.

The 26-year-old has made just two appearances for the Super Eagles since making his debut in September 2021.

