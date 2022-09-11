0
Inter Allies' Emmanuel Tochukwu Igwe joins Elite Falcons FC in UAE

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Inter Allies midfielder Emmanuel Tochukwu Igwe has been loaned out to United Arab Emirates club Elite Falcons.

The Nigerian joined Inter Allies in 2020 and has been an outstanding performer for the Accra-based club.

He played in the Ghana Premier League and Division One League for Inter Allies.

After settling in nicely, the hardworking Igwe carved out a position for himself in the team's midfield.

During last season's Division One League campaign, he developed into one of the team's key players, recording six assists.

