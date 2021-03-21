Inter Allies can beat relegation zone – Assinki

Former Inter Allies defender, Frank Assinki, is optimistic that the Tema-based club can overcome their relegation battle in this season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

The struggling Eleven is to One Boys have had a very poor start to the season and currently sit at the bottom of the table with just 12 points from 17 matches played in the first round.



The team has gone through a torrid run since the departure of their top striker Victorien Adebayor, defender Frank Assinki as well as other key players.



However, Frank Assinki who still has the club at heart believes Inter Allies still has what it takes to book a spot above the relegation zone.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the player disclosed that it was high time the club moved on from the past.



“I miss Inter Allies because it was through them that I got the opportunity to pay in Europe. Sometimes when they play a match, I like to watch because it’s my team. I think they’ve missed a player like me and I think they should back-up and work for a comeback,” Assinki said on the Sports Check show.

Inter Allies have reinforced their squad with three new players which include Gockel Ahotor, Ghana U-20 AFCON winner Ivan Anokye and Nigerian youngster Andy Okpe as the start of the second round of the league beckons.



According to Asisnki with the signing of more players, Inter Allies can relish their quest to remain in the Ghana Premier League.



“They can make it because they just ended the first round and they are now signing more players so when they start the second round things would change,” the Black Satellites defender said.



Watch video below:



