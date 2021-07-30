0
Inter Allies defender picks 5 Hearts of Oak players in GPL team of the season

Hearts Legon Hearts of Oak won the league

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has picked five Hearts of Oak players in his Best XI for the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 25-year-old opted for 5 players from the league champions but he surprisingly left out Fatawu Mohammed.

He picked Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among his Best players of the season.

Below is his full squad

GK – Razak Abalora

DF – Samuel Appiah, Raddy Ovouka, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, Robert Addo Sowah

MF – Benjamin Afutu, Rashid Nortey, Richard Boadu

FW – Salifu Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Diawisie Taylor

