Inter Allies defender picks 5 Hearts of Oak players in GPL team of the season

Hearts of Oak won the league

Inter Allies defender Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has picked five Hearts of Oak players in his Best XI for the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 25-year-old opted for 5 players from the league champions but he surprisingly left out Fatawu Mohammed.



He picked Congolese left-back Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among his Best players of the season.



Below is his full squad



GK – Razak Abalora

DF – Samuel Appiah, Raddy Ovouka, Abdul Ismail Ganiyu, Robert Addo Sowah



MF – Benjamin Afutu, Rashid Nortey, Richard Boadu



FW – Salifu Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Diawisie Taylor