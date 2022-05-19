Inter Allies demands reversal of demotion to Division Two for match-fixing

Inter Allies Football Club

Ashgold, Inter Allies demoted to Div. 2

Danso Wiredu handed 24-month ban



Richmond Lamptey banned by GFA



Lawyer representing Inter Allies, Felix Nana Osei, has requested that the Ghana Football Association reverse their sanctions to demote and fine the club for match manipulation in the Ghana Premier League.



Inter Allies were demoted to the Division Two League after the club was found guilty of match-fixing in their game against Ashantigold in match day 34 of the Ghana Premier League 2020/21 season.



Ashantigold trashed Inter Allies 7-0 in the match that was played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The GFA in their verdict sighted that the two clubs had brought disrepute to the game of football and have been charged 100,000 cedis each.



Speaking for the club, council for Inter Allies, Felix Nana Osei stated that the evidence of match-fixing against the club was substantial and does not merit harsh punishment as such.



According to him, he wants the GFA to reverse the verdict and clear Inter Allies of any wrongdoing.



“It is the contention of the club that the evidence that was adduced on them during the whole trial by the Disciplinary Committee was not that substantial enough to pin the club down to the charges that were levelled against them,” Felix Nana Osei said in an interview with Joy FM.



He added, “the basis of our appeal is that we want a complete reversal of the verdict that was handed against us.”

Meanwhile, some other players and football administrators of the two clubs have also been banned from all football-related activities.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







