Inter Allies file appeal against GFA’s decision on match fixing

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Inter Allies SC has filed an appeal against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee’s decision to demote the club to Division Two league following a match-fixing investigation.

The GFA on Monday, May 16, released its verdict after a thorough investigation into a match manipulation between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies, in which it demoted the two clubs to the third tier.

They were also fined GHC100,000 after they were found guilty.

According to the GFA, the two clubs played a match of convenience in match-day 34 of the 2021/2022 GPL, which ended 7-0 in favour of Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The score line before the game was fixed at 5-1, however, Inter Allies’ defender, Hashmin Musah upon noticing that the match had been fixed, scored two deliberate own goals and also a lackluster attitude of players on the field.

This led the GFA to investigate the game after the Inter Allies defender admitted during an interview with the media that, the own goals scored were deliberate.

However, Inter Allies, on Tuesday, May 17 told the GNA Sports that, the club had rejected the sanctions placed on the team and filed an Appeal to the GFA’s Appeal Committee to restore the image of the club.

