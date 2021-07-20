Inter Allies probing match-fixing allegations after 7 - 0 loss to Asganti Gold

Inter Allies have been relegated from the GPL

Source: GNA

The Management of Inter Allies FC has set up an internal inquiry headed by Mr. Paul Parker Attsogbui Esq, to look into match fixing allegations when the team played Ashanti Gold in the final fixtures of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The match, played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Saturday, ended 7-0 in favour of Ashanti Gold where a player of Inter Allies, Hashmin Musah scored two deliberate own goals to quash an alleged 5-1 scoreline he heard from the camp of Ashanti Gold.



However, Inter Allies have disassociated itself from the allegations and condemned Musah’s conduct in the game which compromises the integrity of the game.



In a statement released on Monday, July 19, the club said, “The attention of the management of Inter Allies Football Club has been drawn to a video in circulation concerning the Ghana Premier League game between the Club and Ashanti Gold SC at the Len Clay Stadium on 18th July, 2021.



“The said video shows a player of Inter Allies, Hashmin Musah scoring 2 deliberate own goals. The Management condemns any such conduct and activity that compromises the integrity of the game.

“Without any prejudice to Ghana Football Association's investigation, the Management of the Club has instituted an internal inquiry headed by Paul Parker Atitsogbui Esq to look into the matter and advise management accordingly.



“We wish to state that any official or player found culpable of having played any role in the said matter shall be reported to the Ghana Football Association for appropriate sanctions. Once again, the Management wishes to dissociate ourselves from such unprofessional conduct.”



Inter Allies are on relegation after failing to survive in the GPL.