0
Menu
Sports

Inter Allies set to file an appeal against demotion to Division Two League

Inter Allies FC Logo Inter Allies FC

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Embattled Ghanaian club, Inter Allies FC has decided to file an appeal against the verdict from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) demoting the club to compete in the Division Two league.

The capital-based club since the start of the 2021/22 football season has been under investigation by the Disciplinary Committee.

This became necessary after allegations that the team’s second meeting with Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League last season was staged.

Today, a statement on the website of the Ghana FA has disclosed that investigations have revealed that indeed the game was fixed.

To serve as a strong warning to clubs in the local league, the Disciplinary Committee has demoted both Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC to compete in the Division Two League.

Unhappy with the verdict, officials of Inter Allies FC according to sources have decided to file an appeal.

The club believes it is being treated unfairly and wants the demotion to be overturned.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Related Articles: