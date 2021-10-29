Inter Allies sign Nazif Sema on three-year deal

Fri, 29 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Division One League side, Inter Allies have completed the signing of Nazif Sema ahead of the new season.
Sema joins the club on a three-year deal from Agbogba Football Club after passing his mandatory medical.
A club statement reads, "We are delighted to announce that Nazif Sema has joined our team from Agbogba Football Club."
"The striker signed a three-year contract after passing his medical examination.
"He was prolific in the Division One League last season with Danbort FC.
"He scored six times from ten matches in the second round.
"We wish him the best of luck with us."
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Annor Walker hints of new skipper for Great Olympics
- I’m waiting for Olympics to resolve issues with Hearts for Awako’s return – Annor Walker
- 2021/22 GPL: Accra Lions are ambitious and here to stay in GPL - Rainer Kraft
- 2021-22 Ghana Premier League kicks off today
- 2021/22 GPL week 1 preview: Dreams FC vs Asante Kotoko
- Read all related articles