Inter Allies sign Samuel Boakye from Sampdoria FC

Samuel Nti Boakye joins Inter Allies on a season-long deal from Sampdoria Football Club

Division One League side, Inter Allies have completed the signing of Samuel Kwadwo Nti Boakye ahead of the start of the new season.

Boakye joins the club on a season-long deal from Sampdoria Football Club in Kwadaso with an option to buy.



The attacker has already started training with his new teammates ahead of the new football season.

"I’m delighted to join this club," said Boakye after putting pen to paper. "It feels good and I’m happy, I’m just ready to do my best and looking forward to what’s coming next."