Inter Allies vs Ashgold match-fixing report almost done - Henry Asante Twum

Ashanti Gold beats Inter Allies 7-0 in alleged fixed-match

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the FA is almost done with investigations into alleged match-fixing between Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies last season.



The two top-flight sides were alleged to have played a fixed match which saw Ashanti Gold thrash Inter Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



However, months after opening investigations into the scandal, the GFA Disciplinary Committee is yet to release their findings and punishment for the parties involved.

In an interview with OMY TV, the GFA spokesman noted that the Disciplinary Committee is concluding its work on the case and the culprits found guilty won’t be spared.



“They are winding up, and the report is almost over. The FA will not spare anyone found culpable…whichever player is found culpable will be punished, whoever is found culpable in administration or technical team will be punished according to the law,” Henry Asante Twum said.



He also stated that the experience of Nania Fc and Okwahu United aided the Committee in this matter and that they would conduct a comprehensive investigation to ensure that each party is given fair hearing before a decision is made.



