Inter-school football competition turns rowdy in Bono Region

Correspondence from the Bono Region:

An ongoing Zone C Inter-Schools Football Competition in the Bono Region between Suma Senior High School and Nafana Presbyterian Senior High School turned into a near brawl on Friday, July 8, 2022.



The confusion erupted after Suma Senior High won the penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time.



The students from both schools started pelting stones at one another injuring themselves in the process compelling teachers, drivers, and students to run for their lives in the ensuing melee.



The rowdy students smashed the windscreens, windows, and back screens of school buses and deflated their tires in anger.



Properties on the campus of Suma Senior High School were also destroyed by the angry students.

It is unclear what triggered the clashes but reports are that, it started after a student was attacked leading to reprisal attacks.



A teacher who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of strict anonymity indicated that the whole confusion was a result of an attack on a student of Suma Senior High by a student of Nafana Senior High.



“The whole confusion started after the game between Suma and Nafana which Suma won. It was a scary spectacle to behold as stones were flying here and there. A student was attacked leading to reprisal attacks but thankfully the situation has come back to normal now but properties have been destroyed," the teacher noted.



When GhanaWeb contacted the Zonal Organising Secretary, Henry Asante Appiah on the matter, he confirmed the clash but indicated that the major stakeholders were going to have a crunch meeting and that at the appropriate time there will be an official response on the matter.



‘There were clashes but we are going to have a crunch meeting and after that, we will come out with a response. That is what I can say for now,” he said.

Meanwhile, available information indicates that there were no security personnel at the venue at the time of the clash.



Watch the video of how it happened below:



