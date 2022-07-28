Inter-school games turn bloody after clashes between GSTS and St. Mary’s SHS

One of the victims from the clash

Authorities have suspended the inter-schools and colleges competition in Sekondi-Takoradi after clashes between Ghana Secondary Technical School [GSTS] and Saint Mary's Boys SHS.

Three people reportedly got injured in the process leaving one student with a head injury while one teacher lost his teeth and a GSTS bus badly damaged.



The incident happened on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, when St. Mary’s SHS were celebrating their victory in Basketball on GSTS campus.



Narrating how the incident occurred, Felix Ankrah, a Senior House Master of St Mary’s explained that the rival school started pelting stones and sachet water at them while celebrating their win.



“We won and were jubilating when we saw people throwing water at us, we thought the water was a normal thing but later turned into stones,” he told Skyy News.



“I saw one of our staff was down from the effect of the stone so I had to stop everything and rush him to the hospital, he lost almost all his front teeth, it’s terrible,” he added.

According to him, things further escalated after some students of St. Mary’s were detained by staff of GSTS.



“They were kept in the staff room but we said that the place is not a police station, you know when you pick a student, other students will start asking questions and bouncing back, that also escalated most of the things,”



The two students have been handed over to the police for further interrogation and investigation.





