Interesting facts about South African musician Mjokes wey die for car accident

South African music star Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, member of di music group Trompies

Di entertainment industry still dey mourn di death of South African music star Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane, member of di music group Trompies, wey die in a car accident on Sunday morning.

Him record company Kalawa Jazmee confam say Mjokes bin perform alongside di group on Saturday night before di motor accident.



Many pipo don enta social media to express dia grief ontop di sudden death of di music legend.



Speaking to tori pipo for eNCA, fellow musician Speedy say im colleague and friend na di life of di party, and dat im remain shocked at im sudden death.



Speedy reveal say im bin see Mjokes one week before di tragic death “I see am last week, at our weekly meeting wit di label.



“He be funny guy, wetin pipo no know be say, many pipo no know say wen we bin start di group back in 1996, na Mjokes dey write all of my parts.

“I will definitely miss him, he dey always bring a great energy to di band.“



See other Interesting facts about Mjokes



Before im death, Mjokes play a huge role to shape di kwaito music industry.



Trompies begin make music for 1990 and release dia debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995.



Mjokes lead di Trompies’ popular song, Sweety Lavo.

Mjokes, was na di lead singer for such hits as Magasman, Fohloza, Zodwa, Bengimngaka, Current and Malabulabu.



Matsane also get successful solo career, as im dey use di name Copperhead. One of im singles, Umtwanakhe, bring am to limelight success.



One of e band members, Speedy reveal say Matsane get di name Mjokes because he dey always crack jokes and he dey always make dem laugh.



He say Mjokes bin recently build im new house before the tragic accident take im life.



According to im record label, Mjokes also recently release one new single, 'Phansengendlondlo', on di 14 May 2021.

Im survived by wife and children.



Kalawa Jazmee confam dem born Emmanuel “Mjokes” Matsane in 1966.



Later in di week, dem go announce burial plans for di music legend.



