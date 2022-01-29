Interference with Black Stars selection made CK Akonnor failed - George Afriyie

Former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie has claimed that interference in the team selection of the Black Stars also contributed to the failure of coach Charles Akonnor.

On his appointment as head coach for the Black Stars, the GFA officials suggested it was outmoded for coaches to be unassisted in their line of work.



According to George Afriyie, after the dismissal of Kwesi Appiah as the team’s coach, it was ideal for Kurt Okraku to appoint someone who would help him achieve his vision of improving the national team.



“You must always bear in mind that your next appointment fits in your vision,” he said.

In his view, he believes Ck Akonnor was not the perfect replacement. However Mr. Afriyie suggested given the circumstances, CK Akonnor was better as compared to the performances under coach Milovan Rajevac in the AFCON.



“I entreated everyone during my interviews to support CK, although believe CK wasn’t ready yet to be given the job. I also advised that he should be left alone to do his job only that will he be successful. Along the line, the President (Kurt Okraku) granted an interview insinuating that, gone were the days only coaches were involved in the selection of the national team. This proves that CK Akonnor struggled with officials during call-ups,” he Happy FM.



“I don’t agree with people who say suggest CK wasn’t doing well so he should be sacked. We need to consider the matches he played and the Covid implications which limited his asses to certain players he wanted. That was against the crop of players Milo had at his disposal. Using that basis to sack Ck was unfair to him. I personally think we pressed the panic button too early,” he said.