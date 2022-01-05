International Paralympic president William Parsons arrives to a rousing welcome in Ghana

Mr. Andrew to call on president of Ghana at Jubilee House

Source: Patrick Sackey

President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Mr. Andrew George William Parsons was given a rousing welcome upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, December 5th, 2022.

The IPC president is on a four-day official working visit to Ghana as part of plans to ensure the development of para-sporting activities on the African continent.



Mr. Andrew George William Parsons was met at the airport by the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), Samson Deen as well as other para-athletes and members of the Ghana Paralympic Committee.



Speaking on his arrival, the IPC president explained that his mission to Ghana is to help plan Africa’s first paralympic games.



“I’m here for the development of the paralympic sports in Ghana and Africa. I and Samson Deen will have a meeting with some high profile government officials to organize the first-ever African para games, that is the main reason for my visit here,” Mr. Parsons stated.

As part of his visit, the IPC president will call on the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



He is also expected to meet key stakeholders in Ghana Sports, and hold discussions with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ussif Mustapha.



The meeting with Ghanaian Sports Authorities would center on how the IPC can collaborate with the Ghana government to help advance the development of Ghana's enviable role in global Paralympic sports.