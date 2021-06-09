International friendly: Ivory Coast train in Abidjan ahead of Ghana clash

The Elephants of Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast trained at their La balle Centre in Abidjan on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, ahead of their international friendly against the Black Stars on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Coach Patrice Baumelle put the players through their paces with some endurance work, ball retention, team defending, wing play, and shooting.



Ivory Coast will take on the Black Stars of Ghana in a test match as part of preparations in a build-up to 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.



Meanwhile, Morocco beat Ghana 1-0 in an International friendly at the FAR Sportive stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Jawad El-Yamiq scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute to give the Atlas Lions a narrow win against the Black Stars.



Coach Charles Akonnor and his team will want to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Ivory Coast to the Cape Coast stadium.