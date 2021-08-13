Invest in boxing to raise world champions and promoters - Silver Black Promotions to govt

Daniel Sowah Ablorh wants government to invest in boxing

Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

Mr. Daniel Sowah Ablorh, boxing promoter of Silver Black promotions, has urged government to invest in boxing to raise more world champions.

Speaking on Sports Show on Power Fm, the young promoter likened world champions in boxing to a football team winning a world cup.



“When someone wins a World Cup, it is like the Black Stars winning a World Cup, and if the government is seeing it like this, that is when they will invest a lot," he said.



He added that boxing has brought a lot of glory to Ghana despite the little support it receives.



He believes the pugilist profession will do well if it receives maximum support. According to him, this will attract more talented young guys into the sports. He stressed that the young guys could be groomed from the amateur stage into professionals and this will affect the lives of Ghanaians.

Answering a question on his preparation to face the pressure and challenges that comes as a boxing promoter, he said it his passion for the sports that will make him continue inspite of the challenges and problems that may arise.



“It is not easy, I think one thing that keeps things working is passion and I believe my passion for boxing is very strong. Even though those challenges will come then again my passion will stand tall and help me through.”



Silver Black Promotions is organising its first ever boxing bout dubbed 'Kings Belt' which will take place on 27th August, 2021 at the Osu Salem Park. The fight night will feature a local champion from Osu, Carl Lokko aka OsuLion who is also from a royal home, and a local champion from Ga Mashie Benjamin Atiaku aka OneBlow who is enstooled as a youth King and Asafoatse of Bortiano.



He implored the media and journalist to help promote boxing in Ghana to attract investment.