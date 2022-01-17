Investigate GFA executives who employed ‘archaic’ Milovan as Black Stars coach – Songo to Akufo-Addo

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Three GFA member committee recommend Milovan as Black Stars coach

Black Stars pick just a point from two games at AFCON 2021



Ghanaians unhappy with Black Stars poor show at AFCON 2021



Ghanaian sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open investigation into what influenced the executive members of the Ghana Football Association in appointing Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach.



Countryman Songo suspects a foul play from some GFA Executive members who have a stake in Milovan’s return because the Serbian coach has been rejected by most teams and has been unemployed for two years.



According to him, the coach has not improved on his tactics since his last stint with the Black Stars.

Songo said, “The so-called football people have employed an archaic coach who has not learnt anything. Every team have sacked Milovan, he has been unemployed for two years. This tournament has exposed the coach, everyone now know he has not learnt anything new.”



He added, “it’s all because of the corruption within the FA. We have to investigate the committee who appointed the coach. Government of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister lets investigate the committee because they have been a disservice to the country. Look at the rubbish we are playing as if we don’t have good players.”



The Black Stars have recorded their worst start ever at the Africa Cup of Nations after playing two matches without a win under the guidance of the Serbian tactician.



Ghana suffered a defeat to Morocco and managed a draw with Gabon at the on-going AFCON 2021. The Black Stars chances of qualifying out of the group stages is currently hanging as they prepare to for their last group game.



Ghana's last group C game is against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18 2022.