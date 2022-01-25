Investigate 'juju' claims in Black Stars camp - Bashir Hayford tells GFA

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Bashir Hayford

Some Black Stars players threaten not to play for Ghana due to 'juju' - Reports

Bashir Hayford predicts doom for Black Stars after allege use of 'juju' among the players



Allege 'juju' hits Black Stars camp during AFCON 2021



Former Black Queens head coach, Bashir Hayford, has urged the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to probe allegations of black magic, known as 'juju' at the camp of the Black Stars.



Several reports have emerged that incidents of juju among some Black Stars players occurred during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The report claims that due to the recurring act, some players have threatened not to honour Black Stars call ups.

Reacting to the issue that has become haywire following Ghana's early exit, the former Asante Kotoko coach said the report is worrying and thus the FA must investigate the matter.



“I am an experienced coach in this country and everybody knows my pedigree but the alleged issue of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars is worrying and must be investigated,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.



“Players are now threatening that they will not honour call ups again due to the ‘juju’ claims. This is gradually ruining the Black Stars and it is about time the Ghana Football Association and the government investigate and fights this canker."



The former Asante Kotoko added that in this regard the future of the Black Stars is not looking good, saying 'disaster awaits' if things continue the way they are.



“The team needs serenity to succeed but if such stuff continues to happen at the camp, then disaster always awaits us because this is not the first time such incident has been reported,” he added.