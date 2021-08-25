Investing much in our coaches can earn Ghana a trophy - Laryea

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Ghana legend and former Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak player Laryea Kingston has voiced out saying the country is endowed with talented footballers but the materials needed to sharpen them into professionals have become a problem.

Speaking to Rainbow Sports’ Isaac Wallace, Laryea stated that the Football Association should refocus their direction on training the coaches we have in the country.



“I think our Football Association should focus on investing in the training of our coaches,” he stated.



Kingston added that the trophy drought, which the National Team has been chasing for the past forty years, could end if we focus on a plan for our coaches.



“The football association should get a plan for our coaches just like Germany did. I can tell you that their improvements in world football are due to the investment made to educate their coaches all across their country. Germany is now the leading country with experienced coaches around the globe. Someone like Klopp of Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea who just won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup,” he added.

He further stated that neighbouring African countries went far beyond what Ghana is experiencing, but they planned and are now back to the top.



“Countries like Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt went to the bottom like what we are experiencing in Ghana now. These countries never gave up, and they build the hopes to educate their coaches, which the nation is harvesting now. We need to do the same to help end the forty(40) years drought we have been facing,” he opined.



Laryea Kingston was optimistic that Ghana would perform well in the upcoming AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon, in January 2021.