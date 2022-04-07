4
Menu
Sports

Invite commited players like Djiku, Amartey for World Cup not just names - Songo tells Black Stars

Countryman Songo 2 Popular Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for 2022 Wolrd Cup

Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener

Popular Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang has advised the Black Stars technical handlers to invite committed players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Songo said the technical team should invite committed players like Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the tournament in Qatar.

The Multimedia journalist expressed disagreement with the FA chasing top Ghanaians players born abroad to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoff round.

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) are reportedly in conversation with players including, Callum Hudson Odoi, Inaki William, Tariq Lamptey, and some others to switch allegiance to Ghana.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The Black Stars will start their World Cup in a group stage opener against Portugal on November 24 and then South Korea on November 28 before wrapping up against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.

Watch the video below at minutes 5:00



Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the Court
Arabian Kings & Russian Oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo– Sammy Gyamfi
2021 Nsmq's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
2021 NSMQ's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara
Related Articles: