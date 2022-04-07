Invite commited players like Djiku, Amartey for World Cup not just names - Songo tells Black Stars

Popular Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for 2022 Wolrd Cup



Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener



Popular Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang has advised the Black Stars technical handlers to invite committed players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Songo said the technical team should invite committed players like Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey for the tournament in Qatar.



The Multimedia journalist expressed disagreement with the FA chasing top Ghanaians players born abroad to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoff round.



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) are reportedly in conversation with players including, Callum Hudson Odoi, Inaki William, Tariq Lamptey, and some others to switch allegiance to Ghana.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will start their World Cup in a group stage opener against Portugal on November 24 and then South Korea on November 28 before wrapping up against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.



Watch the video below at minutes 5:00