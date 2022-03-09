0
Menu
Sports

Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond football reasons – Prince Tagoe

Sulley Muntari Cup 610x400.png Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe believes Sulley Muntari has got a lot to offer th national team regardless of his age.

The 37-year-old has been outstanding for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League since his arrival with a chunk of Ghanaians clamoring for his inclusion into the squad for the Ghana versus Nigeria World Cup clash later this month.

The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.

Speaking on Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak star noted Muntari inclusion in the Black Stars goes beyond football reasons and has therefore called on the technical team to hand him a call up.

“Every coach has his strategy but I don’t know that off Otto Addo, if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Sulley Muntari in the team for certain reason. Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed”

“I believe in him and knows what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond footballing reasons” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Related Articles: