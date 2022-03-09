Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond football reasons – Prince Tagoe

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe believes Sulley Muntari has got a lot to offer th national team regardless of his age.

The 37-year-old has been outstanding for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League since his arrival with a chunk of Ghanaians clamoring for his inclusion into the squad for the Ghana versus Nigeria World Cup clash later this month.



The Black Stars will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial in Qatar.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



Interim coach Otto Addo is yet to announce his squad for the games against Nigeria later this month but Footballghana.com understand Schlupp has been called up for the game.

Speaking on Angel TV monitored by Footballghana.com, the former Hearts of Oak star noted Muntari inclusion in the Black Stars goes beyond football reasons and has therefore called on the technical team to hand him a call up.



“Every coach has his strategy but I don’t know that off Otto Addo, if I were to be the coach of the Black Stars, I will just keep Sulley Muntari in the team for certain reason. Maybe, there might be some difficulties in the course of the game where Muntari’s services will be needed”



“I believe in him and knows what he can do. Inviting Muntari back into the Black Stars goes beyond footballing reasons” he said.