Involve ex-footballers in Black Stars technical team - Haruna Iddrisu to government

Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has advised the Ghana Football Association to strengthen the technical bench of the Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2021.



The Tamale South Member of Parliament wants retired Black Stars players to be part of the backroom staff of the current senior national team to boost their confidence and share their experience.



According to him, the bench of the senior national team is weak and an inclusion of some former players will aid in the country’s effort to win the AFCON after 40 years.

“The technical bench is not strong and good enough, you must work on the technical bench and the use of old Black Stars don’t appreciate it,” Haruna Iddrisu stated.



He added, “There are a lot of retired football players who want to support the technical bench to be successful regardless of where they come from and who they are, engage them.”



According to him, “There have been time where we have to make critical changes and the supporting fans know this but we get disappointed when he [the coach] fails to do it and sad when we get defeated.”



The revered parliamentarian who owns a football club in his hometown made this known when the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif appeared before the august house on Tuesday, how the Black Stars needs a good bench to win AFCON.



Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac is committed to improving his backroom staff as he has informed the GFA of his decision to get a scout and a video analyst before the tournament in January.

The Serbians is being deputized by Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo.



The Black Stars will pitch camp in Dubai for the Nations Cup on December 22.



Ghana have been drawn in Group C and will come up against Morocco, Comoros Island and Gabon.