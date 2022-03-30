4
Irate Nigeria fans pour anger on Ghanaians after Black Stars eliminated Super Eagles

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria attacked Ghanaians at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday after the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.

Ghana draw 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening to eliminate Nigeria from the next FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

After the game, some section of the Nigerian supporters attacked their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans to attack them.

