Irate Nigerian fans appeal to NFF President to resign after losing World Cup slot to Ghana

Amaju Pinnick

A cross-session of irate Nigerian fans have taken to social media to appeal to the countries Football Federation to resign after failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles failed to secure qualification to the World Cup after playing a 1-1 draw on home turf to the Black Stars.



The four-time African Champions qualified at the expense of Nigeria on an away goal rule.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.



However, a session of Nigerians who are not happy with the performance of Amaju Pinnick are calling on him to resign.



Meanwhile, Ghana is expected to know their group opponents on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.



The four-time African Champions are in pot 4 with Kurt Okraku and other Ghana FA officials expected to fly out of the country for the 72nd congress in Qatar.



The Black Stars team on Wednesday met Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo after securing qualification to the World Cup over noisy neighbours Nigeria.



