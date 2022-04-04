3
Sports

Irate supporters of Skyy FC viciously attack Samartex in DOL match

IMG 20220403 WA0037 610x400 A supporter who was attacked after the match

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Supporters of Division One League side Skyy FC went berserk on Sunday after their league match against Samarex at Daboase on Sunday.

The match ended 1-1 but the talking point has been the savage attack supporters of Skyy FC inflicted on officials and players of Samartex.

Even the team bus of Samartex was not spared as it has been pelted with stones breaking the windscreen of the coach.

The second tier league has become a hotbed of all sorts of fan violence with a lot of such incidents happening at various centres.

Samartex have lodged an official complaint with the Police but as often is the case hardly do these miscreants who cause mayhem at football stadiums are arrested and prosecuted.

In a picture shared on social media, General Manager of Samartex, Edmund Ackah's face appeared to have been smeared with sand suggesting he may have been dragged on the bare floor.

There are also other members of the team who have cuts on parts of their bodies Samartex are doing well this season. They have a nine-point lead at the top of the standings in Zone II.

