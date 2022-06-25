0
Menu
Sports

Is Andre Ayew's goal against All-Stars his all-time best?

Ghanas Andre Ayew Has Signed For Qatari Club Al Sadd 1024x527 1.png Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has described his incredible strike in the All-Stars Game as the best goal of his career.

Andre displayed a swashbuckling performance during the clash, swiveling his way through an army of defenders to fire home a mouthwatering strike to give the All-Stars a 3-2 win over Arthur Legacy XI.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of Ayew’s team - Ghana XI which won the Black Stars Skipper the 2022 highest Calcio Trade Ball Award.

Andre Dede Ayew after he received the award said “Thank you for this honour, the highest at the CTB awards.”

He added…."It has been an eventful season of football for me. Club and international football have given me a lot. This award, for me, should be extra fuel. Thank you.”

The All-Stars game was part of a 3-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.

Watch the video of Andre Ayew’s classic goal here:

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: