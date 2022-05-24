Is Asante Kotoko's season crushing after beating Hearts of Oak in GPL Super Clash?

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko's home defeat to Berekum Chelsea on matchday 30 of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League has reduced the point gap between them and second-placed Medeama to six.



The Porcupine Warriors revenged their painful defeat to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the President's Cup with a 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 10, 2022.



However, Asante Kotoko haven't been at their best since beating Accra Hearts of Oak and the same thing happened to the Phobians in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



In the 2020/2021 season, Accra Hearts of Oak after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday, June 27, 2022, at home didn't win any of their league games till they were crowned champions.



The Phobians after winning the Super Clash on matchday 31 drew twice and lost their final game of the season when they were crowned champions of the league.

Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals on matchday 32 and 33 before losing 1-0 in their final game against WAFA on matchday 34 at the Reb Bull Arena in Sogakope.



Asante Kotoko seem to be following the same trend as their next two games can make them lose their spot on the Ghana Premier League table.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team have won only one game in their last five Ghana Premier League outings since beating Accra Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.



Below are the games played by Asante Kotoko after the Super Clash:



Real Tamale United 2-1 Asante Kotoko week 25

Asante Kotoko 1-3 Legon Cities week 26



WAFA 0-1 Asante Kotoko week 27



Asante Kotoko 1-1 Aduana Stars week 28



Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko week 29 postpponed



Asante Kotoko 0-1 Berekum Chelsea.

Remaining five games:



Asante Kotoko have got big fixtures coming up and they risk losing the league trophy despite being on top since matchday four.



Out of the five games remaining, they will only play Elmina Sharks at home on matchday 33 while they play four games away.



Medeama, Accra Great Olympics, Ashantigold, and Accra Lions are the teams lined up for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.



Can Kotoko survive the heat as Medeama and Accra Hearts of Oak are also putting their house in order in their final four and five games?

Author: Joel Eshun



