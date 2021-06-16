'Is Bola Tinubu dead?' na one of di questions Nigerians ask as APC chieftain return from abroad

National Leader of di All Progressives Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Di National Leader of di All Progressives Congress APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu don return from im trip abroad.

E no clear wia Tinubu travel go but plenty reactions don follow di return of di former Lagos state govnor on Tuesday evening.



Tori be say di Nigerian politician bin travel for im routine medical trip - but di APC leader never respond to any of those speculation.



Oga Tinubu last public appearance na on May 25, 2021 wen im lead oda leaders to meet President Muhammadu Buhari for State House Abuja.



Dia meeting wit President Buhari come two days after Yoruba leaders declare dia support for di ban on open grazing.

"We endorse di position of di Southern Governors wey dem take for dia May 11, 2021 summit for Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching," di leaders tok for di communique wey dem bring out after dia meeting for Lagos,



Though di former Lagos state govnor never openly declare im intention to run for president for 2023 posters and banners don come out to to show di sign.



