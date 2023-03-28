Is Chris Hughton targeting the Ayews?

Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew

The recent decisions of Chris Hughton, the new Black Stars coach, have raised eyebrows and drawn criticism, particularly regarding his treatment of the Ayew brothers.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew are the longest-serving members of the current team and have been criticised and nicknamed Landlords, suggesting they are trying to take ownership of the team.



Despite their dedication to the team, there seems to be a deliberate attempt to push them out of the Black Stars, and Hughton's recent actions seem to support this notion.



Hughton's decision to bench Andre Ayew in the first leg against Angola, without giving any tangible reason, was particularly concerning. The captain warmed up for almost the entire match but was not given a chance to play.



This decision was particularly baffling, given Ayew's experience and leadership qualities. Thankfully, Ghana won the match, but Hughton's explanation for benching the most experienced player in the team was not convincing.



In the second match against Angola, Jordan Ayew was snubbed as captain, even though he has over 80 caps and is only second to his brother in terms of experience in the Black Stars.

The Crystal Palace man was supposed to wear the armband in the absence of Andre and deputy skipper Thomas Partey, but instead it was handed to defender Daniel Amartey. This decision was particularly disrespectful to Jordan Ayew, and Hughton's approval of it is concerning.



The Ayew brothers have always given their all to the national team and deserve respect. They have been used as scapegoats when things go wrong, and it seems like there is a concerted effort to push them out of the Black Stars.



However, they have continued to honour their call-ups and have remained committed to the team. It is disappointing that the coach does not seem to be on their side.



The Ayew brothers are an important part of the Black Stars, and their dedication to the team should be respected. Chris Hughton's recent decisions regarding the Ayew brothers raise concerns about his ability to lead the team effectively.



The Black Stars need a coach who can build a cohesive team and inspire confidence in the players, and it remains to be seen whether Hughton is up to the task.