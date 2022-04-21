Is Eddie Nketiah the answer to Ghana's goal-scoring problems?

British born-Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah

British born-Ghanaian, Eddie Nketiah made a statement in Arsenal's game against Chelsea on Wednesday, April 20, 2002.

The 22-year-old hit brace at the Stamford Bridge in Arsenal's 4-2 win over their London rivals.



Not only did he send a message to Arsenal about the kind of player they will lose if they fail to meet his demands for a contract renewal, but he also sent a message to Ghana and England about his prospect.



Nketiah is eligible to play for Ghana or England but he is yet to pledge allegiance to one.



“I will sit down with my family & take the final decision at the end of the season. My parents are both Ghanaian. It’s a possibility. I am open to both–playing for Ghana or England. Happy they’ve qualified for World Cup. I know players like Partey so I am happy for them."



It is only about his two goals against Chelsea? What are his stats?

This season, despite having less game time, he has scored 7 goals from 10 shots on target. With these figures, his eye for goal is proven.



His total of 7 goals this season was scored in 20 matches- 5 goals in the Carabao Cup where he started 4 out of 5 games, and 2 goals in the EPL starting 2 out of 15 matches.



First of all, he has a better scoring record than any Ghanaian striker in Europe.



Secondly, the aforementioned stats mean his numbers will only increase when given more starting opportunities.



So is he the solution to Ghana's goalscoring problem?

Maybe yes, maybe no.



But the reality is that the lack of a goal-monger or an instinctive striker is a major factor in the Black Stars' recent failures at the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON).



In the last two AFCON tournaments, Ghana has scored 7 goals. Among the 7, only two have been scored by a striker, Jodan Ayew.



Even with Jordan, many can argue that he is not an out-and-out striker but rather a forward. This means that technically, Ghana has gone three years without a proper goalscorer leading the line.



Although in the modern game, wingers or forwards carry similar duties to a striker, which is scoring; Ghana's system of play in recent matches clearly shows that the team lack scoring wingers and would do better with a goal-scoring striker.

Eddie Nketiah can be that striker, talk of being at the right place at the right time, piercing center backs with dashing runs, and most importantly, his finishing prowess.



He might not be the exact replacement for prolific and reliable Asamoah Gyan but in his own way, he is that striker you call on when you need a goal.



Convincing him to choose Ghana will go a long way of helping the Black Stars in terms of goalscoring for the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



