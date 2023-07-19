Is Ghana worth dying for? - Kwame Sefa Kayi bemoans C.K Akonnor’s unpaid salaries

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has sparked a conversation by asking whether it is truly worth sacrificing one's life for Ghana.

The host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show expressed his bewilderment while making a submission on his program over what he called the unfair treatment of individuals who work for the betterment of the country.



"So, Ghana, is it worth dying for? Do you know that C.K. Akonnor is still owed? He became a coach for the Black Stars, and the white man who came to do the work anyhow was paid the full amount of his pay, but C.K. Akonnor, we are still owing him. Oh God."



Sefa Kayi's remarks came in response to the recent controversy surrounding former Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor, and the debt owed to him by the Ghanaian government.



Akonnor, who took up the role in 2020 under a two-year contract with a monthly salary of $25,000, was relieved of his duties with four months remaining on his agreement, entitling him to $100,000 in unpaid wages.



Reports indicate that the government additionally owes Akonnor $175,000 for the seven months preceding his dismissal, resulting in a total outstanding amount of $275,000.

Despite the significant sum owed, there has been no indication from either the Ghana Football Association (GFA) or the Sports Ministry as to when the outstanding wages will be paid.







