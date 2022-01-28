Is Samuel Boadu, the answer to Ghana’s 40-year wait for AFCON?

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

The reality has set in for Ghanaians and the wait for an Africa Cup of Nations trophy continues after the Black Stars were eliminated from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.

The 3-2 defeat to debutant Comoros in the last Group C game meant that Ghanaians will have to wait for more than 40 years to celebrate an Africa Cup of Nations trophy.



And with Milovan Rajevac and his entire technical bench losing their jobs after overseeing Ghana’s worst record in AFCON history, the conversation on who should become the next Black Stars coach has already begun.



With many names being thrown about to be considered for the job, it is surprising that the only coach in Ghana now who has been able to break a trophyless jinx for a club is not being mentioned.



Otto Addo, George Boateng, Ibrahim Tanko, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani are the coaches who are reportedly being considered for the Black Stars job.



But among these four coaches, none of them have been able to handle a team that has gone decades without winning a trophy, and aside Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, none of the aforementioned coaches have handle a senior team before.

It is, however, surprising that coach Samuel Boadu, the only Ghanaian coach who has been able to break over a decade of trophyless jinx for a club is not up in the mentions for the job.



Samuel Boadu after leading the last two truncated leagues in Ghana with Medeama SC did the unthinkable in 2021 when he ended Accra Hearts of Oak’s over a decade trophyless run by winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.







Though a lot of questions were raised about his coaching experience and age at the time of taking up the huge task of being the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu did what many of the top coaches couldn’t do.



As reported by many media outlets before Samuel Boadu was appointed in January 2021, Ibrahim Tanko and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani all turned down the Accra Hearts of Oak coaching role because of the difficulty of the job and the politics that comes with it.

Samuel Boadu accepted the role and proved that coaching is not about age when he won both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup to put smiles on the faces of Accra Hearts of oak fans who had not seen a trophy for eleven years.







So if a certain George Boateng and Otto Addo who are yet to win trophies with the U-23 team for Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund respectively are fit to coach the Black Stars, then a double-winning coach in Ghana football is more than qualified to be considered for the job.



And with Ibrahim Tanko, the performance of the Black Meteors in the Africa Under-23 championship should serve as a caution to the appointing authorities.



For avid followers of the Ghana Premier League, there will be no greater recognition for the coaches in the league than appointing Samuel Boadu as Black Stars.

Samuel Boadu is the current best coach in Ghana according to the football association and if the GFA cannot trust somebody that they themselves awarded as the best coach, then there is no integrity in the awards ceremony that they organized in 2021.







In the next episode of the Black Stars coach hunting series, we will take a critical look at the CVs of the coaches the GFA has hired in the last decade before their appointment.



Joel Eshun sends his regards.