Is that all you can offer after fighting to become captain? – Omane Acheampong slams Ayew

Omane Acheampong not impressed with Andre Ayew's performance in Black Stars

Omane Acheampong wants Ayew brothers to retire from national team



Ghanaian musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has questioned the commitment of Black Stars player Andre Dede Ayew after fighting to become the captain of the team.



According to the gospel musician, Andre Ayew has become a pale shadow of himself after becoming the captain of the Black Stars.



Omane Acheampong noted that Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew must help Ghana win this year’s African Cup of Nations or consider their stay in the Black Stars over.

Morocco pip Ghana 1-0 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo to the top of the group with three points in the opening Group C game of the 2021 AFCON.



Sofiane Boufal put the dagger through the hearts of Ghanaians with a late strike after Thomas Partey committed a blunder in the box.



“This AFCON that we are playing if Andre and his brother have any surprise for Ghanaians, they should do it else when they get knocked out, he should retire from the national team, he and his brother. We’ve had enough of the semis, since 1982,” Omane Acheampong said on Angel FM.



The Zaphenath-Paneah hitmaker recalled how there were rifts in the Black Stars just to satisfy Andre Ayew’s desire of donning the number 10 jersey and becoming the captain of the team ahead of Asamoah Gyan.



According to him some players would still be playing for the national team if not for the Ayew brothers.

Omane Acheampong said, “The way and manner Andre Ayew rushed in getting the captaincy and getting the jersey number 10 and has so far not done anything for the Black Stars is baffling.



“You’ve taken the number 10 jersey, is this all you have to offer? Anyone with their number or close to them should tell them that we are depending on them for this tournament so they should prove us wrong,” he added.



He went on to say that, “There’s no spirit leading the team, the morale is dead and people now get happy when we lose. If not for the number 10 jersey, Kwadwo Asamoah would have been in the Black Stars by now.”