Isaac Atanga nets debut MLS goal but FC Cincinnati suffer defeat to Columbus Crew

Ghana international Isaac Atanga

Winger Isaac Atanga scored his first MLS goal but it was not enough for FC Cincinnati who lost 3-2 to defending champions Columbus Crew on Friday, 27 August 2021.

Atanga broke a 1-1 deadlock in the 74th minute when he cut into the track with countryman Jonathan Mensah approaching and he smashed it firmly into the bottom corner.



But FC Cincinnati could not hold on to that lead as Columbus Crew came back strongly to snatch the points thanks to a double from Miguel Berry.

He tied it in the 81st after Vermeer spilled a save in front of the goal, allowing for a rebound finish.



Berry won it in the 83rd after an attempted clearance from Cincinnati deflected off the substitute's thigh and into the net for what stood as the game-winning goal.