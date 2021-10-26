Isaac Cofie impresses as Sivasspor draw in Turkey

Ghana international Isaac Cofie

Ghanaian midfielder, Isaac Cofie was of great value to Sivasspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Demirspor on Sunday in the Turkish top flight.

Cofie resumed his role as the facilitator in a double midfield pivot, with an impressive statistical output in 90 minutes of action.



The 30-year-old had 24 of 26 passes successful, earning him 92% pass accuracy.



He won 11 of 15 duels, made three critical interceptions and two fouls.



In addition to his offensive duties, Cofie launched three key passes into the final third of Demirspor.

Sivasspor took the lead through Max Gradel in the 7th minute but lost Pedro Konzen to a red card in the second half.



Demirspor's Babajide David was also sent off in the 84th minute.



With both sides playing with 10 men, Demirspor found the equalizer through Mario Balotelli who scored a penalty in the 97th minute.



Isaac Cofie has made seven appearances so far for Sivasspor who are 14th on the league table with14 points after 10 games.