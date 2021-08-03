Isaac Cofie tips Caleb Ekuban to excel at Genoa

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Ghana midfielder Isaac Cofie has tipped his compatriot Caleb Ansah Ekuban to be a hit in Italy if he joins Serie A outfit Genoa this summer.

As reported earlier, Genoa has reached an agreement with Trabzonspor to sign Caleb Ekuban from the Turkish Super Lig side before the transfer window shuts.



Speaking on the anticipated move by Caleb Ekuban, Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Cofie said he has no doubt his compatriot will do well.



"Ekuban is a great buy. We are friends, we have known each other since the time of Chievo. For the fighting spirit, he reminds me of Pavoletti, and he knows how to score."

"It is complete and fast; it can do everything. Come back too? It would be nice, never say never, but now I'm fine in Turkey," Isaac Cofie said in an interview.



Caleb Ekuban, 27, is expected to travel to Italy this week to have a medical examination before sealing the transfer from Trabzonspor to Genoa.