Isaac Dogboe defeats Joet Gonzalez in WBC final eliminator

Isaac Dogboe 098765 Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe vs Joet De Jesus Gonzalez

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Issac Dogboe could face Rey Vargas for a World title bout

Isaac Dogboe last lost his World title to Emmanuel Navarrette

Isaac Dogboe secures a shot at World title after defeating Gonzalez

Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe 'the Royal Storm' defeated Joet Gonzalez at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA on Sunday, July 24, 2022, to secure a shot at the world title in the Featherweight division.

Dogboe won the WBC final eliminator bout against Gonzalez on a split decision.

It was a close contest that did not produce an obvious winner after 10 rounds.

The judges, therefore, had to settle the score as Dogboe had the better of Gonzalez. Two of the three judges scored in favour of the Ghanaian.

The Royal Storm now has a chance to win another World-title as he could face WBC title holder, Rey Vargas.

If discussions for a fight against Vargas succeed, Dogboe will be seeking to reclaim the belt he lost to Emmanuel Navarrette back in 2018.

Below is the score card



